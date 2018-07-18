Mark Stoops likes the chip on Benny Snell’s shoulder

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops believes star running back Benny Snell plays the game the right way. Snell is the first UK running back to rush for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons. He will be a junior in 2018.
The old Kennedy Mill Bridge, built in 1924, over Lake Herrington is being dismantled while a new span is under construction. The new bridge, linking Garrard and Mercer Counties, is scheduled to be finished in November 2019.

Lexington native and Louisville resident Ben Sollee is playing on two shows Sunday at the Port Stage at the Forecastle Festival. He sat down with us to talk about what he’ll be doing and how it’s part of a distinctly Kentucky spirit of music.