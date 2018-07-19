Lexington is seeing a boom in car washes

Time to Shine and Rainstorm car washes opened new facilities along Richmond Road, with more planned to open within the next two years in more areas around Lexington.
Drone view of old and new Kennedy Mill Bridge

The old Kennedy Mill Bridge, built in 1924, over Lake Herrington is being dismantled while a new span is under construction. The new bridge, linking Garrard and Mercer Counties, is scheduled to be finished in November 2019.