Storm takes down big tree at Rose and Maxwell

Strong storms knocked down multiple trees along southbound Interstate 75 between Fayette and Madison counties. A truck carrying vehicles also caught fire. All lanes were closed for clean up. The traffic eventually backed up for miles.
The Berea Police Department and Berea Fire Department posted their lip sync challenge Friday. Police used Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way" and the firefighters appropriately used George Strait's "Fireman."
Despite having 17 starters back from last season’s bowl team, Kentucky football is being picked near the bottom of its division. At SEC Football Media Days, UK head coach Mark Stoops was asked if his team was not getting enough respect.
Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops believes star running back Benny Snell plays the game the right way. Snell is the first UK running back to rush for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons. He will be a junior in 2018.