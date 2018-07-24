God’s Pantry Food Bank helps storm victims

This was the view Monday morning along a segment of U.S. 62 (Midway Road) between U.S. 60 and Old Frankfort Pike heading toward Midway from Versailles in Woodford County. Numerous trees were uprooted or damaged in Friday's severe weather.
Repair crews worked to repair downed fiber optic cable to restore Internet and phone lines for residents on Maxwell on Sunday after Friday’s thunderstorms took down lines along the street in Lexington.
Two days before Christmas in 2014, Marine Adam Weber married Lyndsey Childers at Coba Cocina in Lexington. After other wedding plans fell through, a last-minute decision to marry at the restaurant occurred while Weber was on leave.
“History: Haunted,” a new TV show from Lexington-based DMZ Productions, filmed its first episode at Waveland State Historic Site with site staff and members of the Lexington Paranormal Research Society.
Just the sixth female golfer to play in a PGA event, Brittany Lincicome said playing in the Barbasol Championship was a dream come true. Lincicome shot a 71 in the second round Saturday but missed the cut.
A trailer on a truck hauling vehicles caught fire on southbound Interstate 75 Friday morning about the same time authorities were dealing with downed trees from a storm. The interstate was closed for a few hours and traffic was stopped for miles.
Strong storms knocked down multiple trees along southbound Interstate 75 between Fayette and Madison counties. A truck carrying vehicles also caught fire. All lanes were closed for clean up. The traffic eventually backed up for miles.