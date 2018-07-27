Explosion at Lexington home injures three

Rocky Top Furniture and Railing near U. S. 27 in Bryantsville in Garrard County was destroyed in a 6:30 a.m. fire Friday morning. There were no injuries in the fire which was fought by firefighters from three counties.
A fire engulfed Rocky Top Log Furniture in Garrard County on Friday morning. The business manufactured and sold log furniture for homes and hotels online and in store. Another shop was operating in Tennessee.
At the annual kickoff luncheon, Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran talked about what he will be looking for during the team’s quarterback competition. Sophomores Terry Wilson and Gunnar Hoak are the top candidates for the starting job.
Every early evening, Shillito Park is host to dog walkers, joggers, bikers, and recently, a group of red foxes. They’ve started attracting plenty of attention, and seem practically tame as they pose for the numerous photographers who gather around.
Kentucky native JD Shelburne announces the premiere of his new single 'Born For This' off his new album 'Two Lane Town,' an exclusive to Kentucky.com. Listen: https://www.kentucky.com/entertainment/music-news-reviews/article215428735.html
This was the view Monday morning along a segment of U.S. 62 (Midway Road) between U.S. 60 and Old Frankfort Pike heading toward Midway from Versailles in Woodford County. Numerous trees were uprooted or damaged in Friday's severe weather.
Repair crews worked to repair downed fiber optic cable to restore Internet and phone lines for residents on Maxwell on Sunday after Friday’s thunderstorms took down lines along the street in Lexington.
Two days before Christmas in 2014, Marine Adam Weber married Lyndsey Childers at Coba Cocina in Lexington. After other wedding plans fell through, a last-minute decision to marry at the restaurant occurred while Weber was on leave.