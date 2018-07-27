Robbie Ross Jr. working out back home

Robbie Ross Jr., a former Major League pitcher out of Lexington Christian Academy, is keeping in shape for another potential call up by tossing a few innings in a local adult league.
What Eddie Gran is looking for in a quarterback

At the annual kickoff luncheon, Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran talked about what he will be looking for during the team’s quarterback competition. Sophomores Terry Wilson and Gunnar Hoak are the top candidates for the starting job.

Repairs continue from Friday’s storm

Repair crews worked to repair downed fiber optic cable to restore Internet and phone lines for residents on Maxwell on Sunday after Friday’s thunderstorms took down lines along the street in Lexington.