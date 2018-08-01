It’s an extra special signing day for Kentucky’s Luke Klausing

Kentucky football held a special signing day ceremony for a special fan with cystic fibrosis . Luke Klausing will be a part of many UK team events during the upcoming season. .
By
What Eddie Gran is looking for in a quarterback

Latest News

What Eddie Gran is looking for in a quarterback

At the annual kickoff luncheon, Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran talked about what he will be looking for during the team’s quarterback competition. Sophomores Terry Wilson and Gunnar Hoak are the top candidates for the starting job.