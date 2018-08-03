Toyota’s Georgetown plant debuts new Lexus ES 350.

Alfred Rawls, a former University of Kentucky running back who now delivers for FedEx in downtown Lexington, was recorded pushing a man in a wheelchair out of traffic. Rawls worked for 22 years at the Fayette County jail before working for FedEx.
An IED made to look like a lighter exploded in a man's hand at an estate sale on Nakomi Drive on Friday, said Lexington Police Lt. Nathaniel Muller. Police said other illegal explosives components were removed from the home.
Rocky Top Furniture and Railing near U. S. 27 in Bryantsville in Garrard County was destroyed in a 6:30 a.m. fire Friday morning. There were no injuries in the fire which was fought by firefighters from three counties.
