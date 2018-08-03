Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson: I really can’t overthink all this

Barbourville Independent students returned to school today and once again had to go through metal detectors before heading to their classrooms. Attorney Shane Romines and his wife donated a metal detectors to each of the Tri-County high schools.
Gunnar Hoak is competing with Terry Wilson for the starting quarterback position during Kentrucky’s fall football camp. At the team’s media day, Hoak was asked what he saw as his advantage in the battle.
UK football coach Mark Stoops announced during Media Day on Friday that defensive end Josh Paschal’s foot lesions were a malignant melanoma, and that assistant coach John Schlarman is dealing with health problems as well.
Kentucky senior wide receiver Dorian Baker missed the 2017 season after dislocating his ankle during camp. In 2016, Baker tore a hamstring during camp. At Media Day, Baker said he cannot worry about getting injured this year.
Alfred Rawls, a former University of Kentucky running back who now delivers for FedEx in downtown Lexington, was recorded pushing a man in a wheelchair out of traffic. Rawls worked for 22 years at the Fayette County jail before working for FedEx.