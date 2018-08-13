Kentucky’s sophomore wide receivers must play like seniors

Fayette County school buses hit the road Monday for a dry run. Over 240 buses were driven on their regular morning and evening routes. 285 buses are used to transport about 20,000 students. School starts Wednesday.
Two elementary schools in Bowling Green installed large indoor slides this school year in an attempt to change the culture in the building. Students climb on the slide, glide down it, and are assigned to groups.
After practice on Thursday, August 9, 2018, Kentucky defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc talked about defensive tackle Phil Hoskins. The former junior college transfer is trying to become more consistent in his play.
Kids from 3 years old to 12 years old competed in the 2018 Fastest Kid in Town race hosted by The Bluegrass Sports Commission, with a special appearance by former UK football quarterback Jared Lorenzen as the grand marshal.
After practice on Thursday, August 9, 2018, Kentucky secondary coach Dean Hood talked about the play of safety Darius West. Sidelined by injuries early in his career, West is now healthy and developing.
Kentucky Democratic congressional candidate Amy McGrath's latest television ad responds to an attack ad by U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, R-Lexington, that labels her a liberal feminist. "Seriously, is that all you got," McGrath asks in the ad.
Keeneland's new TV commercial is different from previous spots, showing the work that goes into making it a special venue. It starts showing this weekend, with a narration by horseman and former Keeneland president and chairman Ted Bassett.