Police recruit fired after offensive social media posts found

A police recruit in Shively was fired on Wednesday after a series of offensive tweets were discovered on his account, according to the Shively Police Department.
The recruit, Trenton McDuffie, admitted to the department that he made the posts on his Twitter account, which included racial and anti-gay slurs. Once the department was able to get McDuffie back to Louisville from Richmond, where he was training, they got his statement and he was fired.
“We moved quickly because we wanted to ensure the public that we weren’t taking it lightly, it is a very serious matter,” police Lt. Col. Josh Myers said in a phone interview Wednesday.
Since McDuffie was a probationary recruit, the department was able to move more swiftly than they could if he were a sworn officer, Myers said.
Myers said that McDuffie was remorseful and understands why the department fired him. He also told the department that the posts were made earlier in life when he was “a little younger and a little dumber,” Myers said. Some posts that could be deemed offensive were made as recently as July 2017.
This is not the first time the Shively Police Department has had to deal with insensitive posts on social media.
Last August, a Shively police officer, Morris Rinehardt, was investigated for posting a meme of the car that killed Heather Heyer during protests in Charlottesville, Va., according to Louisville news station WDRB. The meme reportedly included a picture of the car with a caption that read “When you were born a Challenger but identify as a Ram.”
“Insensitivity and intolerance will not be allowed at this department,” Myers said Wednesday.
