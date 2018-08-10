Kentucky safety Darius West earning rave camp reviews
After practice on Thursday, August 9, 2018, Kentucky secondary coach Dean Hood talked about the play of safety Darius West. Sidelined by injuries early in his career, West is now healthy and developing.
Kentucky Democratic congressional candidate Amy McGrath's latest television ad responds to an attack ad by U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, R-Lexington, that labels her a liberal feminist. "Seriously, is that all you got," McGrath asks in the ad.
Keeneland's new TV commercial is different from previous spots, showing the work that goes into making it a special venue. It starts showing this weekend, with a narration by horseman and former Keeneland president and chairman Ted Bassett.
Leah Norris shot video of a boy in leg braces and in a wheelchair standing for the national anthem propped against his dad. The video has been commented on by many people who said NFL players should watch it.
Barbourville Independent students returned to school today and once again had to go through metal detectors before heading to their classrooms. Attorney Shane Romines and his wife donated a metal detectors to each of the Tri-County high schools.