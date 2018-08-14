Lawmakers impeach all 4 W.Va. court justices over spending

FILE - This Oct. 3, 2012, file photo, shows West Virginia Supreme Court Republican candidate Allen Loughry. The West Virginia House of Delegates is taking the step of considering impeachment articles against all four remaining state Supreme Court justices. The House plans to meet Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, to discuss 14 articles and make recommendations. If any of the articles are approved, a trial would be held in the state Senate. Suspended Justice Loughry, who was indicted in federal court in June, is named in eight impeachment articles. (Craig Cunningham/The Daily Mail via AP, File) Craig Cunningham AP