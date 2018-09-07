Marquette Adams
Marquette Adams Madison County jail
Marquette Adams Madison County jail

Latest News

Man wanted in two Lexington parking lot attacks is arrested in Berea

By Greg Kocher

gkocher1@herald-leader.com

September 07, 2018 01:16 PM

A man wanted in connection with two attacks in Lexington parking lots this week has been arrested, Lexington police said Friday.

Marquette Adams, 56, was found by Berea police Thursday night. He was served two warrants for first-degree robbery.

Adams was identified following an investigation into two incidents that happened Tuesday. The victims, a 76-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman, were attacked by the same man in parking lots on the north side of Lexington.

Surveillance video from the New Circle Road Walmart helped identify the suspect as Adams, police said.

He was taken to the Madison County jail.

  Comments  