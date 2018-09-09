Winchester fisherman missing after boat capsized Saturday during tournament

A Winchester man remained missing Sunday after his boat capsized in Harrison County during a fishing tournament that began the day before on the South Fork Licking River
Harrison County Search and Rescue Team Chief ReJeana Craft said the victim was Porter Lamb, 77. His boat had gotten too close to the Terry Dam, was drawn into the Dam and ended up capsizing, said Craft.
On Saturday, a Facebook post from the Cynthiana Police Department said that its officers and other agencies had responded to a report of a capsized board near Terry Dam in Harrison County about 7:35 a.m.
One of two men in a boat was rescued by another watercraft in the area and the boat was later removed from the water by rescue teams. The post said crews were still searching for the second man .
“We are unable to get on to the water at this time,” Craft told the Herald-Leader Sunday.
“We will resume the search once water levels and current reaches a safe level,” search team officials said in a post on Sunday. “We are continuing to monitor the river from higher ground until that level is met.”
Craft said officials hope they can resume the search on Tuesday.
