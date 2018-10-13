C.J. Conrad thinks adversity will be good for Kentucky offense

After practice on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, Kentucky football tight end C.J. Conrad said the offense was not physical enough in last Saturday’s 20-14 overtime loss at Texas A&M. He said the bye week will be good for the team to work on technique.
See the first mural in the 2018 PRHBTN festival

Lexington native Spencer Reinhard is putting the final touches on the mural he has installed on a wall of the Lextran transportation center on East Vine, just before the bus ports. This is the first mural in this year's PRHBTN festival of street art.

