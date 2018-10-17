Watch as McDonald’s employee learns about thousands of dollars donated to him
Wendall Gill, 85, who has worked at McDonald's for more than 40 years, talks about his late wife, Della, as his former coworker, Todd Oldfield, tells him how much as been raised to help him and the two adult grandsons he provides care for.
Gov. Matt Bevin posted a Facebook video launching explosives into the air, saying there is "no room in Kentucky for corruption, overburdensome red tape, pay-to-play politics and inside deals." He later responded with this video.
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin posted a video on social media in which he launches explosives into the air, referring to how he was going to "blow up" things like corruption, overburdensome red tape, pay-to-play politics and inside deals.
In the ongoing trial to determine who killed Trinity Gay, daughter of Tyson Gay, in October 2016, lawyers make closing arguments as to the culpability of Chazerae Taylor, who is being charged with murder and wanton endangerment.
After practice on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, Kentucky football tight end C.J. Conrad said the offense was not physical enough in last Saturday’s 20-14 overtime loss at Texas A&M. He said the bye week will be good for the team to work on technique.
President Donald Trump took the stage at EKU in Richmond to wild applause to tout his administration’s successes, and to rally support for Republican Andy Barr in his Congressional race. “The election of Andy is a really important thing."