Watch as McDonald’s employee learns about thousands of dollars donated to him

Wendall Gill, 85, who has worked at McDonald's for more than 40 years, talks about his late wife, Della, as his former coworker, Todd Oldfield, tells him how much as been raised to help him and the two adult grandsons he provides care for.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Lexington Herald Leader App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service