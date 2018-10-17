Where does Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson feel he needs to improve?

After practice on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson talked about where he needs to improve and how he keeps his confidence as UK football heads into the second half of its season.
