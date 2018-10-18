How are Kentucky football’s wide receivers playing?
During his press conference on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops talked about the team’s wide receivers and the play of quarterback Terry Wilson. UK plays host to Vanderbilt on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
Though there is no single profile for school shooters, people at risk for hurting themselves or others often exhibit warning signs before committing acts of violence. Knowing the signs can help prevent crimes and get people the help they need.
After practice on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson talked about where he needs to improve and how he keeps his confidence as UK football heads into the second half of its season.
Kentucky defensive coordinator talked Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 about the Vanderbilt offense. UK plays host to the Commodores on Saturday in an SEC East football matchup. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Kroger Field.
Lexington got free technology supplied by the ATF that "compares images of cartridge casings recovered at crimes scenes and firearms recovered by law enforcement to connect shooting incidents and identify shooters."
Wendall Gill, 85, who has worked at McDonald's for more than 40 years, talks about his late wife, Della, as his former coworker, Todd Oldfield, tells him how much as been raised to help him and the two adult grandsons he provides care for.
Gov. Matt Bevin posted a Facebook video launching explosives into the air, saying there is "no room in Kentucky for corruption, overburdensome red tape, pay-to-play politics and inside deals." He later responded with this video.
