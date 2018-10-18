Bud Dupree: Mark Stoops is putting the puzzle together
Former Kentucky linebacker Bud Dupree says he is enjoying his alma mater’s 5-1 start. Now an outside linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dupree helped Pittsburgh beat Cincinnati 28-21 on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at Paul Brown Stadium.
During his press conference on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops talked about the team’s wide receivers and the play of quarterback Terry Wilson. UK plays host to Vanderbilt on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
Though there is no single profile for school shooters, people at risk for hurting themselves or others often exhibit warning signs before committing acts of violence. Knowing the signs can help prevent crimes and get people the help they need.
After practice on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson talked about where he needs to improve and how he keeps his confidence as UK football heads into the second half of its season.
Kentucky defensive coordinator talked Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 about the Vanderbilt offense. UK plays host to the Commodores on Saturday in an SEC East football matchup. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Kroger Field.
Lexington got free technology supplied by the ATF that "compares images of cartridge casings recovered at crimes scenes and firearms recovered by law enforcement to connect shooting incidents and identify shooters."
