Henry Clay topples No. 2 team in the state in 11th Region girls soccer

Henry Clay upsets Lexington Catholic in the 11th Region girls’ tournament semifinals.
By
Deputy Morales returns home

Scott County

Deputy Morales returns home

Scott County Deputy Jaime Morales, who remains paralyzed after being shot in the arrest of a bank robbery suspect in September, received an escort as he returned home after weeks in a hospital. Hundreds lined the route to show support.

The United States of Powerball

Lottery

The United States of Powerball

If the record-breaking Powerball jackpot has you dreaming of how you would spend the winnings — you are not alone. But where you live plays a big role in how much of the prize you would get to keep. BY: Nicole L. Cvetnic and Sarah Whitmire / McCla

How you can help the homeless?

National

How you can help the homeless?

There is no one-size-fits-all plan that works for helping the homeless. But rather than ignore those living on the streets, use these suggestions to guide your desire to reach out.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Lexington Herald Leader App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service