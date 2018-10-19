‘When someone is a predator, it will happen again.’ Kentucky teacher sentenced

RUSSELLVILLE – A former Logan County Schools teacher who admitted having inappropriate relationships with juveniles was ordered Thursday to spend 12 years in prison.

Adam Decker, 30, of Leitchfield, was sentenced in Logan Circuit Court on 15 criminal counts. (Leitchfield is in Grayson County where at least four educators have been charged in a short period with various child sex abuse crimes, and at least three of the cases involved students.)

Decker pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree rape, four counts of third-degree sodomy, three counts of third-degree sexual abuse, two counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, two counts of distributing obscene material to minors and a count of prohibited use of electronic communications to procure a minor for a sexual offense.

The former teacher and coach reached a plea agreement with prosecutors that dismissed an additional 22 counts while requiring him to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

A Kentucky State Police investigation turned up allegations that Decker had sexual contact with a 15-year-old juvenile between Sept. 1, 2016, and Feb. 17, 2017, and sent nude images of himself during that time to a 16-year-old juvenile and possessed nude images of that person.

Decker was also accused of using his cellphone while employed as a teacher to send and receive inappropriate photos to and from juvenile girls.

Most of Decker’s offenses occurred with a 15-year-old girl in 2016 and 2017, though other victims were also listed in one of the indictments, according to the News-Democrat & Leader.

Until his resignation last year, Decker was a social studies teacher at Chandler’s School, teaching sixth through eighth grades. He was also an academic team coach and middle school boys’ basketball coach at Chandler’s and an assistant baseball coach at Logan County High School.

Logan Circuit Judge Tyler Gill said Decker’s actions fit a pattern of sexual predators who take advantage of vulnerable people while holding positions of trust.

Gill denied a request from Decker’s attorney, Tim Hendrix,to give a more lenient punishment.

“When someone is a predator, it will happen again, it cannot be stopped,” Gill said. “Every time you mess with a child, you change what happens with that person for years afterward. When it comes to probation, as a society, we cannot afford to see whether we should take that risk.”

One of the people identified as a juvenile victim of Decker’s read a written statement at Thursday’s sentencing.

“I just pray that you get help,” the juvenile said, addressing Decker.

Decker declined to make a statement at his sentencing.

“You’re doing better than some predators have, in that you at least have admitted it,” Gill said.