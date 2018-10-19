City Center construction speeds up because of unique construction method

City Center's Marriott and Residence Inn hotel structures are seeing expedited construction times due to the Bristol Group putting it together with a unique structural frame.
Keeneland race track welcomed the Big Blue Nation on Friday, the day before the football team takes on Vanderbilt at Kroger field. The Wildcat, the marching band and UK cheerleaders got the day started performing in the paddock before the first race.

The Maker’s Mark bourbon bottle commemorating Justify’s 2018 Triple Crown went on sale Friday in Lexington. Jockey Mike Smith signed autographs at the Beaumont Liquor Barn for fans.

Though there is no single profile for school shooters, people at risk for hurting themselves or others often exhibit warning signs before committing acts of violence. Knowing the signs can help prevent crimes and get people the help they need.

