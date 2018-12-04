Top-selling Fayette house in November cost $1.6 million, comes from a surprising zip code.

Lexington’s most expensive home sale in November came from neither the traditionally well-to-do 40502 or the historic mansions of 40508.
Instead, the top sale was 2920 Bobwhite Trail, which sold for $1.6 million. Bobwhite Trail is a street in Ashford Oaks, adjacent to Greenbrier Country Club and Golf Course and close to the Hamburg shopping/business/residential development.
If you’ve never heard of Bobwhite Trail, it’s quite a prosperous street so far: Valuations from Fayette PVA David O’Neill’s office include two homes at $1.7 million, three at $1.3 million, one at $1.1 million and two at $1 million.
The top five sales in each Fayette County zip code for November are:
40502
1. 1904 Lakes Edge Drive, $1.2 million
2. 1933 Lakes Edge Drive, $1.1 million
3. 2048 Bridgeport Dr., $991,400
4. 913 The Curtilage, $849,000
5. 1712 Fairway Dr., $755,000
40503
1. 3225 Wellington Lane, $475,000
