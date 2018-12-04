Latest News

Top-selling Fayette house in November cost $1.6 million, comes from a surprising zip code.

By Cheryl Truman

ctruman@herald-leader.com

December 04, 2018 03:36 PM

Lexington’s most expensive home sale in November came from neither the traditionally well-to-do 40502 or the historic mansions of 40508.

Instead, the top sale was 2920 Bobwhite Trail, which sold for $1.6 million. Bobwhite Trail is a street in Ashford Oaks, adjacent to Greenbrier Country Club and Golf Course and close to the Hamburg shopping/business/residential development.

If you’ve never heard of Bobwhite Trail, it’s quite a prosperous street so far: Valuations from Fayette PVA David O’Neill’s office include two homes at $1.7 million, three at $1.3 million, one at $1.1 million and two at $1 million.

The top five sales in each Fayette County zip code for November are:

40502

1. 1904 Lakes Edge Drive, $1.2 million

2. 1933 Lakes Edge Drive, $1.1 million

3. 2048 Bridgeport Dr., $991,400

4. 913 The Curtilage, $849,000

5. 1712 Fairway Dr., $755,000

40503

1. 3225 Wellington Lane, $475,000

  Comments  