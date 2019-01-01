Lexington’s first baby of the new year born at Baptist Health

A Lexington hospital welcomed the city’s first baby to be born in 2019 on Tuesday.
Kayleigh Rae Cecil was born at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to Baptist Health Lexington. Her parents are Tara and Ryan Cecil, both of Lexington.
Kayleigh’s big sister, Lily, is “just a little obsessed” with the new addition to the family, Tara Cecil said. Lily, who is 7 years old now, has been asking for a little sister since she was 2 years old.
Kayleigh was very active before she was born, Tara Cecil said. She would be especially enthusiastic when reacting to music and her big sister.
“We felt her kicking very early, we referred to her as a ninja, she’s our little ninja baby,” she said.
Kayleigh was born weighing 8 pounds and measuring 19.5 inches long, according to Baptist Health. She was delivered by Dr. Ramon Thomas.
The Cecils had no idea their second daughter would be the city’s first baby born in the new year. Kayleigh’s due date was Dec. 30, Tara Cecil said.
“It’s not what we expected, but it’s been a long couple of days and we’re finally glad that she’s here,” Ryan Cecil said.
