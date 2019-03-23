Latest News

House fire leaves man and 9-year-old child dead in Eastern Kentucky

By Jack Brammer

March 23, 2019 05:46 PM

Two people were killed about 8 a.m. Saturday in a Morgan County house fire, Kentucky State Police said.

Pronounced dead at the scene were Timothy Gambill, 44, and a 9-year-old girl not immediately identified, police said. Police did not know if the victims were related. The bodies were taken to Frankfort for autopsies.

Police said the fire occurred at 3636 Upper Sand Lick Road in West Liberty. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

No foul play is suspected at this time, police said.

