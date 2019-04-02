UK student protesters’ occupation of Main Building gets meeting with president

UK students protest lack of basic needs such as hunger, equality University of Kentucky students on a hunger strike to protest treatment of low income students joined forces with Black Student Union to occupy the Main Building at UK, demanding an office for basic human needs such as food security and equality. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK University of Kentucky students on a hunger strike to protest treatment of low income students joined forces with Black Student Union to occupy the Main Building at UK, demanding an office for basic human needs such as food security and equality.

A coalition of University of Kentucky student protesters decided to get the administration’s attention Monday night by occupying the Main Building, bedding down with pillows, blankets and protest signs.

It worked.

On Tuesday, President Eli Capilouto met with more than 100 students for two hours, listening to a litany of heartfelt and often passionate complaints about issues that affect low-income and black students, ranging from food insecurity to racism on campus.

Without meeting all demands, Capilouto pledged to do better. “We have got to do more and we will do more,” he said. “That is my commitment to you.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Over the weekend, the Black Student Advisory Council, which has been meeting with UK administrators in the past few weeks, joined forces with the Basic Needs Campaign, some of whom have been on a hunger strike for the past six days to protest the lack of a centralized office to help students who can’t afford adequate food or housing. About six students are doing a total hunger strike, more than 200 more are doing modified versions.

BSAC Chair Tsage Douglas said the academic needs of black student overlap with those of food and housing insecurity.

“We’re using our joint momentum to propel our movements forward,” she said.

The Advisory Council’s demands include putting a Council student on all major hiring committees to ensure that both student and diverse perspectives are included, and an examination of how Parker Scholarships for minority students are disbursed.

But the issue that clearly moved to the forefront of students’ concerns was one that Capilouto has dealt with off and on since 2015: The 1930s fresco mural by Ann Rice O’Hanlon that depicts Lexington’s early history. The mural is a fresco painted as part of the federal Public Works of Art Project. It shows Lexington’s history from its settlement in a series of scenes. In one, black men and women are planting tobacco, and a Native American man with a tomahawk. Various efforts to remove the mural have been made since at least 2006.

In 2015, in response to a meeting with a group of black students, Capilouto ordered the mural to be shrouded. Then after meeting for a year, a UK task force said the mural should be uncovered, but accompanied by more contextual information and art. In 2018, UK commissioned prize-winning artist Karyn Olivier to add to the space, which she did with a gold painted dome emblazoned with figures from the mural and other historical minorities from Kentucky’s history.

Among numerous speakers, senior Mia Thompson spoke of the shame of bringing black speakers to UK, where the most iconic building on campus is decorated with pictures of slavery, while senior Kennedy Guess asked if UK had showed the mural to UK basketball star P.J. Washington Jr. during recruitment.

“You have the power to remove the mural or cover it up,” student Daniel Beasley told Capilouto. “This is a moment in time when people of color and marginalized communities are hurting ... take this step for the people of color on campus. We have experienced enough trauma.”

Capilouto explained that as president, it would be extremely difficult to destroy a work of art, but pledged to continue discussing the issue. Because it was painted onto wet plaster, it cannot be moved without being destroyed. “My heart hurts for the history you have to carry with you every day,” he said.

Students moved on to the Basic Needs Campaign, which is based on a university-wide task force that recommended UK create a centralized office to deal with students’ food and housing needs. That group did a survey that found 43 percent of the 2,000 UK students interviewed said they experienced food insecurity on campus, with nearly half of those reporting actual hunger because they couldn’t afford to buy food. Eight percent said they had experienced housing insecurity, too.

Capilouto said he didn’t want one person to front an office where the issues would be dumped, and instead wanted many people across campus to face the problem. But Beau Revlett, one of the student strikers, said that students picked up the slack, creating a food pantry and a meal swipe program at the cafeterias because no one person concentrated on the problems.

“Nobody was doing this work so we said we have to do this,” Revlett said. “There’s not enough strategic planning, that’s why we need a basic needs staffer.”

Capilouto said he believed there are students who need food and pledged to fund extra food swipes to any students who need them for the rest of the year. He also committed to hiring another staffer, but stopped short of saying he would create a separate office. He also said he would schedule a meeting on Wednesday to meet again with the group. Students can email basicneeds@uky.edu or call 859-218-NEED to get registered.

In the end, the students said they would be spending another night in the Main Building, a protest tactic that has not been used for several decades, according to past records.

But, Revlett said, “we showed that when students need a voice and they’re willing to stand up, things happen.”