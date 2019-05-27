Train in Kentucky strikes 2 teen girls, killing 1

Police in Kentucky say a train hit and killed one teen girl and injured another.

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a release that the two teens were on the tracks near the Pope Lick Creek trestle bridge when they were hit by a Norfolk Southern train around 9:30 p.m Sunday.

One was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was hospitalized in serious condition.

The victims' identities have not been released. Their exact ages are unclear.

The LMPD Major Crimes unit will investigate. Further information hasn't been released.