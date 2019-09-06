Bahamian hospitals overwhelmed as Rubio tours by air, some islanders return by cruise ship

Grand Bahama hospitals devastated by Dorian Rand Memorial Hospital in Freeport was hit hard by Hurricane Dorian, which ripped through the Bahamas over Labor Day weekend. Two U.S. Coast Guard helicopters touched down on Friday, September 6, 2019 to see if there was any room for patients. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rand Memorial Hospital in Freeport was hit hard by Hurricane Dorian, which ripped through the Bahamas over Labor Day weekend. Two U.S. Coast Guard helicopters touched down on Friday, September 6, 2019 to see if there was any room for patients.

With the death toll rising to 30 across the islands of Grand Bahama and the Abacos, relief efforts continued Friday as a Florida cruise ship arrived with tons of supplies and authorities worked feverishly to find bodies, reach obliterated neighborhoods and treat victims of Hurricane Dorian.

The situation on the ground remained dire.

In the Abacos, hundreds of injured people were waiting to be airlifted. Florida U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, in a tweet on Friday, urged the federal government to get “resources approved immediately” to help Abaco.

“Abaco is impossible to supply right now rendering it increasingly uninhabitable for the approximately 2000 people on the ground,” Rubio wrote in a series of tweets Friday as he toured the disaster zone via U.S. Coast Guard helicopter.

Rubio toured the affected islands alongside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Rubio also wrote that industrial fuel tanks in Grand Bahama Island had flooded, causing oil to spill into the sea. U.S. government hazmat teams were arriving soon, but the spills had been contained, he wrote.

Also, the main hospital in Grand Bahama was “increasingly desperate” for supplies, he wrote.

At the Rand Memorial Hospital in Grand Bahama’s capital, Freeport, four people were waiting to be transferred to Nassau for medical care — anyone needing surgeries needed to leave the island. The facility was holding the body of one victim, an unidentified man.

Coast Guard helicopters touched down throughout the morning, delivering medical supplies and an IV pump. An officer ran inside the lobby and asked hospital administrator Sharon Williams if she had any room for patients.

“All of our patient rooms were flooded,” Williams said. “We had to close the hospital, except for 10 beds that are fully occupied.”

Government officials and relief workers had yet to reach the Back-of-Town neighborhood, where some of the homes were still standing but are unlivable. Front yards are piled high with water-soaked furniture, clothes and mattresses.

Residents desperately need food, water and generators.

“No one has come to talk or say anything,” said one resident, Roger Moxey, 47. “We need some kind of relief.”

A queue of more than 100 people wait outside the Freeport Cruise Port in Grand Bahama on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Some Bahamians await the arrival of their family members, while others are trying to depart from the island. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

Also in Freeport, about 200 Bahamians who had been overseas when Dorian hit returned home aboard the Grand Celebration, part of Palm Beach-based Bahamas Paradise Cruise Lines. The ship also transported 300 volunteers and first responders, and about 200 tons of water, food and other supplies.

“We all feel the pain,” said the cruise line’s CEO, Oniel Khosa. “We couldn’t just sit around.”

The arrival of the ship sparked long lines as authorities checked passports for returning Bahamians like Dwight Hanna, 46, who had been in Orlando for vacation when Hurricane Dorian hit.

“It looks like a bulldozer went through my town. I think I’ll feel lost,” Hanna said. “Everything’s normal here. But I know that as soon as we drive up half a mile inland ... I just know my heart will drop.”

As Hanna left the ship, others waited in line to board the Grand Celebration for its return to South Florida.

That included 24-year-old Anissa Smith, who has a visa to travel to the United States, and her niece, 8-month-old Kiara Smith, who is an American citizen and whose parents live in Orlando. Anissa and Kiara had been in the Bahamas visiting Anissa’s mother, Donalee Smith, 61, a seamstress.

The matriarch’s home survived largely intact. The family has plenty of food and water. But the lack of air conditioning would make life miserable for the infant.

“I ain’t leaving home. I love home,” Donalee Smith said. “But I worry about the baby. Best she go back to her daddy.”

More help from the U.S. government may soon be on the way.

The U.S. Agency for International Development, or USAID, is the lead federal agency coordinating relief efforts in the Bahamas. The Department of Defense is “waiting to be asked to provide assistance,” said Master Sgt. John Gordinier, spokesman with U.S. Northern Command in Colorado Springs, which oversees U.S. interests in the Bahamas.

“Once asked by USAID, we will act,” Gordinier said.

In the meantime, the Defense Department is staging resources at Homestead Air Reserve Base so quick action can happen if the request from USAID comes in, Gordinier said.

U.S. congressional authorities are also urging President Donald Trump to loosen visa restrictions so that injured Bahamians in need of medical assistance can travel to the United States for care.

“We’ve made it clear in South Florida that we have many hospitals that can absorb any critical patients that can’t be treated in Nassau or in the other Caribbean islands that have offered to accept them,” U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Weston, said at a press conference Friday morning alongside Bahamian Consul General Linda Mackey.

“We will coordinate with the hospitals down here as needed. Consul General wasn’t clear sure exactly what was needed at the moment given the catastrophe, but we’ve volunteered to coordinate down here in terms of healthcare.”

Miami Herald staff writers David Goodhue and David Smiley contributed to this report.