Beyond the Bubble podcast episode 2: Democrats’ roller coaster of emotions

Alex and Adam are joined by McClatchy Impact2020 newsletter author Emily Cadei to discuss the wide range of emotions Democrats experienced this week between some worrisome general election poll results and their victories in Tuesday’s local elections. They also explore why every Democratic presidential hopeful is so focused on Iowa, and who could be the next candidate to join Beto O’Rourke in exiting the race.

The trio also recommended three local political reporters to follow this election season:

-- Kentucky: Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers)

-- Iowa: Brianne Pfannenstiel (@brianneDMR)

-- Pennsylvania: Julia Terruso (@JuliaTerruso)

