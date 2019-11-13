Impact2020 Briefing: Nov. 13, 2019

Welcome to your Impact2020 briefing for Wednesday, November 13. Of note today: Michael Bloomberg and Deval Patrick face blowback from Democrats and North Carolina braces for new, more competitive congressional districts.

On the Ground

Raining on Patrick’s parade

Deval Patrick’s home-state paper of record is pouring cold water all over his reported plans to launch a late run for the White House in 2020. The former Massachusetts governor’s decision “is puzzling prominent state and national Democrats and even allies, who said … that he faces immediate, if not impossible, hurdles to mounting a successful campaign,” the Boston Globe’s Matt Stout and Victoria McGrane write.

And the Globe’s James Pindell lays out four reasons why Patrick is unlikely to gain traction in the already crowded primary.

New N.C. congressional map coming soon

The North Carolina legislature is holding public hearings on its different proposals for redrawing the state’s congressional districts, Will Doran reports for the Raleigh News & Observer, with final votes on the new map possible this week.

“We did not set out to intentionally make any areas less Republican, let’s say,” GOP state Rep. David Lewis, a top redistricting leader, told Doran. But “you may find that there’s some more competitive seats across the board.”

A sneak peek at GOP convention plans

The Republican National Committee provided a preview of the 2020 GOP convention to reporters in Charlotte this week. Jim Morrill of the Charlotte Observer looks at how city officials tried — and failed — to land either the Democratic or the Republican convention in 2000, and how much has changed since then. “Charlotte is a city on the rise,” RNC Convention President and CEO Marcia Lee Kelly said.

Trail Mix

Wait until they hear he used to be a Republican: The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jonathan Tamari and Julia Terruso point out that Michael Bloomberg’s role helping reelect two high-profile Pennsylvania Republicans might not sit well with the state’s Democratic voters, should he run for president.

Castro’s lifeline: With Julián Castro all but certain to miss the cut for next week’s Democratic debate in Atlanta, his campaign is “staking its hopes on a strong finish in Iowa, Nevada and his home state of Texas,” the Texas Tribune’s Alex Samuels writes.

Going for a Hail Mary in New Hampshire...: Steve Bullock is gunning for a top four or five finish in the New Hampshire primary and Iowa caucuses, the Montana governor told WMUR’s John DiStaso in Concord, N.H., although he does not yet have any New Hampshire campaign organization.

… And in Iowa: John Delaney will air a half-hour infomercial touting his candidacy across seven different Iowa media markets throughout the day on Saturday, Brianne Pfannenstiel of the Des Moines Register reports.

Kentucky update: The Lexington Herald Leader’s Daniel Desrochers previews Thursday’s recanvass of the Kentucky governor’s election, as requested by Gov. Matt Bevin, who is standing by his claims of voting irregularities.

Underwater in Georgia: A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll finds that a majority of registered voters in Georgia disapprove of Trump, Greg Bluestein and Tia Mitchell report.

Number of The Day

10

The number of candidates who are poised to be on the stage at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Ga. next Wednesday for Democrats’ fifth presidential debate. Today is the cut-off to qualify.

For Planning Purposes

Nov. 13

Vice President Mike Pence fundraises for Trump’s reelection at a luncheon in Orange County, Calif., and a dinner in Monterey, Calif.

Cory Booker holds a grassroots happy hour fundraiser in New York City.

Joe Biden fundraises in Alexandria, Va.

Nov. 14

Trump headlines a rally in Shreveport, La. for Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone — the president’s third rally in Louisiana during the governor’s campaign.

Second Lady Karen Pence attends a “Latinos for Trump” event in Las Vegas, Nev.

Biden attends a “community event” at the Los Angeles Trade Technical College.

Amy Klobuchar holds a campaign meet-and-greet in San Carlos, Calif.

President Trump Faces his “Greatest Enemy:” Books

The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah looks at the new literary genre that has blossomed during the Trump presidency.

