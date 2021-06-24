Building collapses on Collins Avenue near Miami Beach; hundreds of rescuers on scene

Part of Champlain Towers South Condo collapsed early Thursday morning in Surfside, Florida. Miami-Dade search and rescue pulled several people from the rubble and rescue efforts continued well into the morning. sgross@miamiherald.com

A 12-story oceanfront condo tower partially collapsed early Thursday morning on Collins Avenue in the town of Surfside, spurring a massive search-and-rescue effort with dozens of rescue crews from across Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Part of Champlain Towers South Condo, completed in 1981 with more than 100 units at 8777 Collins Ave., collapsed around 2 a.m. Miami Beach police confirmed the address of the building on Twitter. A portion of the building facing the beach crumbled, leaving a heap of rubble.

Officials have not yet commented on how many people are hurt, but a firefighter on the scene could be heard saying there are multiple casualties.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the county’s Fire and Rescue Department was taking lead in rescue operations, with city and county first responders on the scene. She said “cause unknown” as to the partial collapse of the 12-story building.

Santo Mejil, whose wife is a caretaker for an elderly woman on the ninth floor of Champlain Towers, took this picture after the collapse. His wife was evacuated hours later.

Santo Mejil, 50, was roused out of bed when his wife called from a unit on the ninth floor of the south condo, one of three buildings that make up the Champlain Towers complex. She is an overnight caretaker for an elderly disabled woman.

“She said she heard a big explosion. It felt like an earthquake,” Mejil told the Miami Herald.

As he recounted rushing over to the beach from their home near Miami International Airport, his phone rang. It was his wife.

“They’re bringing you down?” he said. Tears welled in his eyes. “Thank God.”

Miami-Dade Commissioner Sally Heyman, of district four, told the Herald multiple people have been taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital and other nearby hospitals. She said there are search dogs combing through the rubble.

#BREAKING: Firefighters seen pulling boy from rubble of partial collapse of condo building in Surfside: https://t.co/TPEaIoXmNU — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) June 24, 2021

The area around 88th Street and Collins and Harding avenues have been shut down for several blocks. Dozens of fire engines and rescue vehicles are lining the streets. According to the county’s fire rescue call list, 113 Fire-Rescue units are on scene.

Photos and videos from the scene show piles of rubble from the collapse. It appears the collapse affected half of the tower. A source involved with the county’s response told the Herald that the portion of the building that collapsed had 45 units.

So a building next to my hotel collapsed in Miami Beach during the middle of the night. pic.twitter.com/qLhlhRnP1X — Jamal Akakpo (@AkakpoJamal) June 24, 2021

“Over 80 MDFR units ... are on scene with assistance from municipal fire departments,” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said in a statement on Twitter. The response included technical rescue teams.

The building is a block north of Miami Beach city limits. The town of Surfside runs along Collins Avenue, south of Bal Harbour. Condos and motels line Collins Avenue.

This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available. Miami Herald staff writer David J. Neal contributed to this story.