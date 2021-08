Latest News Mayor: 70% of Lexington residents 18 and older are fully vaccinated August 24, 2021 01:47 PM

During a media conference held at the Fifth/Third Pavilion in Lexington, Ky., on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, about the COVID-19 surge in the community, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced 70 percent of residents 18 and older are now fully vaccinated.