Western Kentucky Univ. starts academy for Black, Brown youth

Drawing upon the history and legacy of Jonesville — an African American neighborhood that once stood where the heart of Western Kentucky University’s campus now stands — a new academy is aiming to help local Black and Brown boys excel in school and become leaders themselves.

Presented by the youth-focused nonprofits Boys to Men Leadership Group and For A Real Change, the new Jonesville Academy will launch Sept. 11.

Tyreon Clark is director of the Boys to Men Leadership Group and co-founder of the Jonesville Academy along with Aurelia Spaulding, founder of For A Real Change.

The inaugural group of more than 50 students will meet regularly on Saturdays to study reading, writing, history, culture and the science, technology, engineering and math fields, Clark said.

The academy has also recruited mentors, which it calls journeymen and journeywomen, to help support students, Clark said. These role models will check in with students and help support them on their journey to become community leaders.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“I hope that we change the trajectory of their futures,” Clark said of the program’s participants. “They’re everything we need to push this community forward.”

The academy’s students, who range from the third to eighth grade, will get the support of nine educators, including a mix of educators from both local public school systems, a WKU professor and a specially trained reading interventionist.

“When structuring the program we researched and then explored ways to really create a community where scholars excel,” Spaulding wrote in emailed comments to the Daily News. “We believe who they learn from, where they learn, who they learn around and who holds them accountable and encourages them are keys to excelling. The academy takes all of those into account.”

Clark said the program took its name from Jonesville in the spirit of honoring the community’s contribution to Bowling Green, one that hasn’t always been appreciated and recognized as it should be.

The Jonesville neighborhood, which was home to several African American-owned businesses in its day, was displaced in the late 1950s and early 1960s to clear the way for WKU’s expansion. Many of WKU’s flagship athletic venues now stand where Jonesville once stood.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“We just want to honor the legacy and rich culture and history of the community of Jonesville,” Clark said, adding there’s no better way to do that than forming a community to nurture the next generation of Black and Brown youths.