Study: ‘Medicare for all’ projected to cost $32.6 trillion

FILE - In this July 28, 2014, file photo, Public Trustee Charles Blahous speaks as then-Treasury Secretary and Managing Trustee Jacob Lew, left, and then-Labor Secretary Thomas Perez, right, listen during a news conference at the Treasury Department in Washington. A new study says ‘Medicare for all’ would raise government health care spending by $32.6 trillion over 10 years. “Enacting something like ‘Medicare for all’ would be a transformative change in the size of the federal government,” said Charles Blahous, the study’s author. Blahous was a senior economic adviser to former Republican President George W. Bush and a public trustee of Social Security and Medicare during the Obama administration. Susan Walsh, File AP Photo