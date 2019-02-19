Pope’s sex abuse prevention summit explained

Q: I have been divorced for 8 years and we have a 15 year old daughter. My daughter is supposed to see her father every other weekend, but she is very busy with volleyball and Leadership and has no free time. Her father is the bus driver on the bus she uses to get to school – he texts her during the ride, texts her after school, texts her before his weekend to check in to see if she would like to visit. My daughter is a polite child and so she talks to him, but it's just too much. How do you handle when a parent texts their child too much? What's good ex-etiquette?