How multitasking hurts your relationships

While multitasking makes it easier to get to the end of your to-do list, doing it habitually can come with a cost. Multitasking causes fatigue and increases stress. Knowing when and where it's appropriate can help you dodge multitasking's pitfalls.
The parenting website BabyCenter released its list of most popular baby names for 2017. Many of the top names from 2016 have returned to the list. See if your baby's (or future baby's) name cracked the top 5.
With the barrage of celebrity ‘baby bump’ photos that have exploded on the internet, many new moms worry about their pregnancy shape and wonder if their bump is too big or too small. Karen Cooper, D.O., explains why a healthy pregnancy cannot be b
The estimated jackpot for Friday’s drawing increased from $970 million to $1 billion, which is the largest in Mega Millions history and second-largest in U.S. lottery history. The cash option for the jackpot is $565.6 million.
After practice on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops said UK’s identity on offense is running the football, but the Cats also want to be balanced enough to win games. Kentucky plays host to Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Keeneland race track welcomed the Big Blue Nation on Friday, the day before the football team takes on Vanderbilt at Kroger field. The Wildcat, the marching band and UK cheerleaders got the day started performing in the paddock before the first race.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.