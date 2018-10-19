How multitasking hurts your relationships

While multitasking makes it easier to get to the end of your to-do list, doing it habitually can come with a cost. Multitasking causes fatigue and increases stress. Knowing when and where it's appropriate can help you dodge multitasking's pitfalls.
By
What is bullying?

Family

What is bullying?

This bullying explainer that defines what bullying is, who is affected by it, and how prevention is possible.

Top baby names of 2017

Family

Top baby names of 2017

The parenting website BabyCenter released its list of most popular baby names for 2017. Many of the top names from 2016 have returned to the list. See if your baby's (or future baby's) name cracked the top 5.

A healthy pregnancy can't be judged by a belly

Family

A healthy pregnancy can't be judged by a belly

With the barrage of celebrity ‘baby bump’ photos that have exploded on the internet, many new moms worry about their pregnancy shape and wonder if their bump is too big or too small. Karen Cooper, D.O., explains why a healthy pregnancy cannot be b

Fireworks: Here’s what could go wrong

National

Fireworks: Here’s what could go wrong

A compilation of videos from the Consumer Products Safety Commission uses mannequins to show the traumatic injuries, or worse, that can result from fireworks. Please be safe over the July 4th holiday.

Keeneland and UK join forces on seeblue day

Latest News

Keeneland and UK join forces on seeblue day

Keeneland race track welcomed the Big Blue Nation on Friday, the day before the football team takes on Vanderbilt at Kroger field. The Wildcat, the marching band and UK cheerleaders got the day started performing in the paddock before the first race.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Lexington Herald Leader App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service