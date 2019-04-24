Weekend best bets: Theater, bourbon, crawfish, horses and art

The company of “The King and I.” The Broadway revival of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic will be at the Lexington Opera House.

One of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s finest works, “The King And I,” comes to the Lexington Opera House from April 26-28. Set in 1860s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British school teacher whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children. Showtimes are at 8 p.m. on April 26, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on April 27, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on April 28. Tickets are $65-150. 401 W Short St. LexingtonOperaHouse.com.

Northside Festival

The Lexington Art League will host the inaugural Northside Festival on April 27 on the grounds of the Loudon House at Castlewood Park. Participating in the event honoring northside resident and folk artist Lavon Williams are 25 art vendors, local food and beverage, and live entertainment from hip-hop artist Devine Carama and Americana band Small Batch, among others. The event begins at 10 a.m. and admission is free. 209 Castlewood Dr. Lexingtonartleague.org

Three-day event

The Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event will return to the Kentucky Horse Park this weekend. The event begins with dressage on Wednesday and Thursday, cross-country competition on Saturday and finishes with show-jumping on Sunday. Tickets are available at the park. Single day grounds admission is $19 on Thursday and Friday, $38 on Saturday and $36 on Sunday. Stadium seating is separate. Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Pike

Crawfish Festival

Proud Mary BBQ will hold its third annual Crawfish Festival on April 27. The event will feature a crawfish eating contest ($10 to enter), corn hole, a crawfish sack race, beer and drink specials, live music from Trippin Roots, Dark Moon Hollow and Tyler Halsey. The event begins at 1 p.m. 9079 Old Richmond Rd. Proudmarybbq.com

Inclusion Palooza

The second annual Inclusion Palooza, honoring the contributions of individuals with disabilities in our community through the universal language of music, returns to Moondance Amphitheater on April 27 featuring performances from Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, The Baja Yetis, Metric Soul, March Madness Marching Band and a slew of others. Food, clothing and craft vendors will also be on site for the event, which begins at 2 p.m. 1152 Monarch St.

A Taste in Danville

Wilderness Trail Distillery will hold its third annual A Taste in Danville on April 27 where the distillery will offer up samples of its first small batch bourbon release. In addition, 20 food vendors will be on site along with live music from Down to the River and the Brown Family Band. 4095 Lebanon Rd. in Danville. WildernessTrailDistillery.com/Events.