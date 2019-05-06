Big changes coming for one of Lexington’s annual summer events

Video shows attractions at this year’s Lions Club Bluegrass Fair in Lexington See what you and your family can do and enjoy at this year's Lions Club Bluegrass Fair with these sights and sounds from Thursday at Masterson Station Park . The fair runs through July 22. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK See what you and your family can do and enjoy at this year's Lions Club Bluegrass Fair with these sights and sounds from Thursday at Masterson Station Park . The fair runs through July 22.

The Bluegrass Fair, a traditional summer event that draws thousands to Masterson Station Park, is getting an update.

Traditionally the fair is held in July, but after storms damaged the fair last summer, the Lexington Lions Club is moving the dates to June 6-16.

Another change coming will be on the Midway. The Lions Club is switching games and rides provider, going with Kissel Entertainment. No details yet on what new rides or games to expect but there will be a new attraction: the Jurassic Kingdom Live Dinosaurs. And popular escape artist Lady Houdini will be returning.

The fair will have live music, a petting zoo and favorite foods, including funnel cakes, giant corn dogs and deep-fried delights, according to a news release.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. weekdays and 3 p.m. on weekends. There are special admission deals for various day; the complete list of promotions is at TheBluegrassFair.com/Promotions.

Over the past decade the Lexington Lions Club has contributed more than $2 million to programs assisting the blind and visually impaired, the deaf and hearing impaired, and diabetics — particularly children — through vision and hearing screenings, the purchase of hundreds of pairs of eyeglasses each year, the purchase of hearing aids for eligible individuals, a retreat for the deaf/blind, a camp for diabetic children, and the annual funding of much-needed eye surgeries, according to the release.

The Lexington Lions Club Bluegrass Fair, held annually each summer in Lexington since 1961, raises funds for the club’s charitable endeavors.