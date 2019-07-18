Weekend best bets: Dragons at the pool, urchins on the stage, pianos in the parks

You can watch “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” while floating in a city pool with 400 new friends this weekend.

Movies in the pool

Lexington Parks & Recreation will host a “dive-in movie” on July 20, from 8 to 11 p.m. You can watch “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” while floating in Shillito Pool. Limited to the first 500 people and you CAN bring flotation devices such as pool noodles and rings. It’s $1 for adults 16 and over, free for kids. Shillito Park, 300 West Reynolds Road

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

‘Broadway Under the Stars’

SummerFest at Woodland Park continues with “Broadway Under the Stars.” The musical, presented in the park by Kentucky Conservatory Theatre, will begin at 8 p.m. July 18-21. Tickets are $15, available at . 859-935-1564 Woodland park, 601 E. High St.

‘The Boys in the Band’

ActOut Theatre Group will present “The Boys in the Band” by Mart Crowley twice this weekend with several more viewing opportunities through July 28 at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center. This week’s showings of the iconic piece of LGBTQ+ theatre are at 8 p.m. on July 19 and 20. Tickets are $20. 141 E. Main Street. Facebook.com

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit performs during the final day of the Forecastle Festival at Waterfront Park in Louisville on July 15. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com

Master Musicians Festival

A collection of some of the best national, regional, and Kentucky talent will converge on Somerset July 19 and 20 for the 26th annual Master Musicians Festival on the campus of Somerset Community College. The festival includes performances from multi-Grammy award-winning artist Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit along with husband and wife duo The War and Treaty and Muhlenberg County’s Lost Dog Street Band. Tickets are $25-70 with kids 12 and under free. 808 Monticello Street in Somerset. MasterMusiciansFestival.org

Gallery Hop

The LexArts HOP will celebrate its 25th anniversary on July 19 with over 40 galleries, studios and out-of-the-box exhibit spaces open to explore throughout the city’s downtown corridor. The free event begins at or before 5 p.m. at most sites. GalleryHopLex.com

Clementine Connell as Annie and Ryder as Sandy will be in “Annie” at the Lexington Children’s Theatre. Mark Mahan

‘Annie’

The Lexington Children’s Theatre’s 18th annual summer family musical returns this weekend with a production of “Annie.” Viewings of the production run through July 28, with showings this weekend happening at 7:30 p.m. on July 19 and at 2 p.m. on July 20 and 21. Tickets are $20-25. 418 W Short Street. LCTOnStage.org

Bourbon & Brews

The Blue Grass Trust for Historic Preservation will present Bourbon & Brews on Broadway: A Party of Historic Proportions on July 20 from 6-10 p.m. at the Dr. Thomas Hunt Morgan House and Hopemont, the Hunt-Morgan House. The gathering will include live music, specialty Maker’s Mark cocktails, games, art and a silent auction. Reservations are $60 for members and $70 for non-members and includes five drink tickets and food from Catering by Donna. 210 N. Broadway and 201 N. Mill Street. BluegrassTrust.org

Burl anniversary

The Burl will celebrate its three-year anniversary on July 20 with a mind-melting trio of psych rock bands led by JEFF The Brotherhood, Dan Luke and The Raid, and local trio Sweet Country Meat Boys. Preceding the show will be an outdoor market at the venue hosted by Worn & Company featuring a wide array of local vendors, artisans and goods from Gringos Food Truck. The market will be open from 2-7 p.m. with music following at 8 p.m. Tickets for the show are $15. 375 Thompson Road. TheBurlKy.com

One of four pianos that will be placed in Lexington’s parks as part of the inaugural “Pianos in the Parks” program. LFUCG Parks and Recreation





Pianos in the Parks

For those who’ve dreamed of playing a piano outdoors, Lexington Parks and Recreation is making those visions a reality. Pianos will be placed at four parks – Phoenix, Thoroughbred, Woodland and Castlewood – from July 19 through Aug. 30 for any passersby to play, with no level of proficiency required. A live opening performance from professional pianists at Phoenix and Thoroughbred Parks will take place 6-7 p.m. on July 19. The program first began in Seattle in 2014. LexingtonKy.gov/Departments/Parks-Recreation