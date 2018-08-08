What’s sweet, salty and cheesy? A new contender for best Kentucky State Fair food.

Every year, truly insane food pops up at the Kentucky State Fair and this year is no different. Rally’s, the burger chain, is debuting their version of crazy: The Funnel Cake Fries Burger.
It’s two beef patties and two slices of American cheese, topped with funnel cake fries, powdered sugar and served on a glazed premium bun.
Did you catch that? Funnel Cake Fries.
If that sounds like your jam, then you need to know the fair starts Aug. 16 and runs through Aug. 26 at the Kentucky Expo Center.
And through Aug. 15 you can get a coupon for half-price fair parking at 36 Rally’s locations around the state, including in Lexington, when you buy a State Fair Combo of a double Rallyburger with cheese, a large fry and one limited edition Kentucky State Fair souvenir cup. Take that cup with you to the fair and you’ll also get $1 refills.
Rally’s Funnel Cake Fries Burger isn’t the only food to seek out at the fair: New items this year from Sivori Catering including Poutine (tater tots with brown gravy, cheese curds and more) and the Big Clifty bourbon doughnut burger.
Not to mention perennial favorites such as the giant pork chop from the Kentucky Pork Producers and the deep-fried Derby pie.
For more information, got to kystatefair.org.
Comments