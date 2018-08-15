Challah, y’all! The Jewish Food Festival is back and more diverse than ever.

The Jewish Food Festival returns to Lexington for a third year on Aug. 26 with more food than ever.
This year’s edition will have foods from the Sephardic Jewish tradition of Spain, Portugal, North Africa and the Middle East.
New items will include keftes garaz, which are Syria meatballs in a sweet and sour cherry sauce; Moroccan carrot salad flavored with cumin and paprika; and a meze platter with homemade hummus, baba ghanoush and matbucha, a spicy spread made with tomatoes and roasted peppers served with pita from The Mill on Southland.
There will be new baked goods too, including almendrados, flourless Spanish almond cookies; and round challah breads, perfect for the Jewish new year, which begins two weeks after the food festival.
The Temple Adath Israel Preschool will sell Hosey Honey from Midway in jars labeled with new year’s greetings in English and Hebrew.
The temple, at 124 North Ashland Avenue, will still have corned beef sandwiches, borscht, latkes, knishes, Israel salad and kosher hot dogs. Tickets for sampling — you get 16 tickets to try the samples of your choice — are $20 for adults, and children 12 and younger can share an adult ticket. Bake shop items are sold separately.
The festival will be 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (or until the food runs out, and it does because it’s that good.)
During the festival, the temple’s sanctuary and Holocaust Museum will be open and, for a $1, a calligrapher will write guests’ names in Hebrew.
