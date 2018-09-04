Nicholasville bourbon, cigar bar expanding in Brannon Crossing

A Nicholasville bourbon and cigar bar is expanding at Brannon Crossing.
Jake’s Cigar Bar & Lounge, owned by Jacob and Autumn Glancy, has been at 263 East Brannon Road but is now moving to a freestanding building on the corner of Lancer and Langley drives near Movie Tavern.
The building will be built later this year and the new Jake’s is expected to open April 1, according to manager Jeremy Kendrick.
The move will double the seating capacity from about 80, with an additional 50 seats on the patio, Kendrick said. There also will be a private mezzanine level with a private patio.
Jake’s focuses on bourbons, with about 250 different whiskeys, mostly bourbon, plus a full line of beers and vodkas, Kendrick said. The bar also has a humidor room with 200 types of cigars.
The new Jake’s is expected to have an expanded whiskey collection and more cigars, he said.
