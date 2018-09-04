Another restaurant at Hamburg closes; only one local location still open

Cosi, the soup, salad and sandwich shop once ubiquitous in major cities, is down to one location in Lexington.
The Cosi at Hamburg, at 1890 Star Shoot Parkway, closed its doors on Saturday. A message on the restaurant’s voicemail said the store has closed for good.
A note on the door thanked customers for 13 years in business. The owners said that the Cosi in Lexington Center will be open for breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday.
Catering also is available, with free delivery inside Fayette County, according to the sign.
The owners did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A Cosi outlet in St. Joseph’s Hospital also appears closed; the phone there was disconnected.
