Former Lexington chef opens new restaurant at Richmond winery

Chef Ranada Riley, who founded the Lexington Diner, has opened a new restaurant at Chenault Vineyards in Richmond.
Ranada’s, The Bistro at Chenault Vineyards, will have a grand opening this weekend, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday. The restaurant also is open Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for brunch.
Riley said she’s now sold out her share of the Lexington Diner and will be focusing all her efforts on the new venture.
But the menu pays homage to many of the favorite dishes she served at the diner, such as burgers, sandwiches and hand-helds.
The bistro also will have bourbon flights and wine, she said.
The winery, formerly known as Acres of Land Winery, had a cafe on site but Riley said she’s expanded the menu and will add more hours “as we get going.” The restaurant seats 100 inside and up to 60 outside, where they have live music on weekends.
The menu also includes charcuterie and craft cocktails.
The vineyard also hosts weddings and other events.
“It’s stunning. Just a gorgeous place to go to pasture,” Riley said. “I’m surrounded by a vineyard, cattle and raised bed gardens.”
