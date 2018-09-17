Alltech’s Town Branch Distillery releases limited edition, honors late founder

Lexington’s Town Branch Distillery is releasing its first experimental finished bourbon to coincide with the induction of founder Pearse Lyons into the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame.
The limited release is a 9-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon finished in Spanish Oloroso sherry casks, which gives it a smooth finish with “notes of roasted pecans with dried plums and raisins,” according to Town Branch Distillery.
“Finishing Town Branch Bourbon in the sherry casks for nine months imparted a dry finish that complements the natural caramel and vanilla notes in the whiskey, as well as a rich burgundy color,” said Mark Coffman, master distiller at Alltech Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co., in a news release. “We selected nine barrels of the best bourbon in our warehouse for this expression.”
Town Branch Bourbon: Sherry Cask Finished is 100 proof. It hits shelves Sept. 24 at $69.99. It will be available at the Town Branch Distillery Visitor’s Center and select stores.
The bourbon is some of the first distilled at Town Branch, which was a pet project of the late Pearse Lyons, who created a global animal nutrition company but began his career in brewing and distilling.
“At his core, my father was an innovator,” said Mark Lyons, Pearse’s son and president and CEO of Alltech. “It is fitting that today we celebrate his contributions to the bourbon industry while launching an innovative spirit with Town Branch Bourbon: Sherry Cask Finished.”
