Beer, music, German food ... must be Oktoberfest. Here’s where to join the fun.

It’s Oktoberfest season, and that means beer and German food are aplenty.
Here are some places around Lexington to partake:
▪ Marikka’s Restaurant & Bier Stube on Southland Drive will offer an Oktoberfest menu from Sept. 21 through Oct. 6, which gives you plenty of time to check out the beer and food specials, as well as live music every weekend in the dining room. Call 859-275-1925 to make reservations.
▪ Blue Stallion Brewing on West Third Street will celebrate from Sept. 28 to Oct. 7. On the first day, they will have 100 limited-edition ceramic steins for $20; snag one and you get refills all Oktoberfest long for only $4. There will be food trucks on site, as well as trivia on Oct. 1 and special beer releases throughout.
▪ Kentucky Native Cafe, 417 East Maxwell Street, will crank up the oompahs with live music Sept. 26-28. The beer garden will have extra taps, opening at 4 p.m., and giant pretzels for sale, too. Look for free parking after 5 p.m. at 446 East High Street.
▪ West Sixth Brewing, 501 West Sixth, will hold Oktoberfest on Oct. 6, with a party from 2 to 7 p.m. in Coolavin Park. There will be food trucks, kids activities, corn hole and litre steins. And six percent of all proceeds from the day will go to FoodChain.
