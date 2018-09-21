New retailer coming to Hamburg, opening second Lexington store

Total Wine & More, the huge wine, spirits and beer retailer, is planning to open a second Lexington location at Hamburg.
Earlier this month, the Maryland-based chain applied for a permit to remodel the former Gordmans store on Sir Barton Way. Gordmans department store closed in June 2016.
The location is in a retail row with Value City Furniture, Half Price Books, Staples, Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse, Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuyBaby. The retailers sit behind a row of restaurants and just down the road from Meijer grocery, which also sells liquor.
A spokesman for the Total Wine said he could not comment on the filing with the city.
According to the permit, the 30,000-square-foot store will cost about $500,000 to remodel.
Total Wine opened its first Lexington store in April in Lexington Green, in the former Whole Foods space.
The Lexington Green store carries 8,000 wines, 3,000 spirits and 2,500 beers, according to the company.
The new location will put it squarely into contention with Liquor Barn, which has a big store on Plaudit Place at Hamburg.
In November, Blue Equity, a Louisville-based private equity firm controlled by Jonathan Blue, purchased all 15 Liquor Barn stores for a reported $26 million. Blue Equity formed Blue Rose Spirits in conjunction with developer Vince Rosenblatt to invest in Liquor Barn. The two also invested in Angel’s Envy and helped develop it into a brand, which was sold to Bacardi in 2015.
