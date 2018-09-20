Jeff Ruby gives more hints on what Lexington steakhouse will be like

Jeff Ruby is dropping more details about his eponymous Lexington restaurant, which will be opening next spring in Lexington.
The Cincinnati steakhouse owner posted a sketch on his Twitter account of the private Gatsby Room. “Our team is excited to bring you this magnificent restaurant/nightclub. Thanks for waiting so long. I never gave up,” Ruby said.
Ruby also tweeted on Wednesday about the Lexington steakhouse that he “was given an unlimited budget and have already exceeded it. ... Won’t let you down.”
In an interview with the Herald-Leader last month, Ruby said that the restaurant in the City Center downtown development will be “magical.”
His company filed for a permit to begin building in the base of the Marriott hotel under construction at the corner of Limestone and Vine. Work is expected to begin Oct. 1.
Britney Ruby Miller, who runs the company for her father, said they plan to open the 350-seat restaurant on April 1.
Here’s what we’ve heard from Ruby about the Lexington steakhouse, including that Gatsby Room:
▪ It will have the biggest patio at 1,800 feet of any Jeff Ruby’s. The patio will have its own bar, too, he said, with bronze Italian horse fountains.
▪ The Wildcat Room will pay tribute to the Cats, of course, and will seat about 60 but can open up to the full dining room.
▪ The Gatsby Room will echo the carpet and decor from the Leonardo diCaprio movie, “The Great Gatsby,” Ruby said. “You’re going to think you’re on a movie set,” he said. It will seat about 16.
▪ The Bourbon Room will be a “magnificent” space for bourbon tasting for about 20 people.
▪ The horseshoe-shaped bar also will feature a 25-foot stage for live music and entertainment.
▪ There will be a raw bar and a sushi bar, with handmade pendant lights shaped like jellyfish or octopi, Ruby said.
▪ The Keeneland Room “shows respect for the great old Keeneland Racetrack,” Ruby said. It will seat about a dozen people.
▪ Even the men’s room and the ladies’ room will have that Jeff Ruby touch, with antiques and artwork, he said.
“People need to know it’s a Jeff Ruby restaurant as soon as they walk in the door, that’s how the design’s got to look,” Ruby said. “We got to keep our personality in it.”
