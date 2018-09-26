Old Kentucky Chocolates opening new store across town

Old Kentucky Chocolates is expanding. The Lexington-based candy maker is adding a store in Hamburg.
Signs posted on the doors of the location of the recently closed Cosi at 1890 Star Shoot Parkway indicate that Old Kentucky Chocolates plans to move in. Renovation work has begun on the space already.
“We plan to have grand opening on Oct. 18,” said owner Julia Kirkpatrick. The first 50 people who come in that Thursday and Friday can get half-pound box of either chocolate-covered grapes or chocolate-covered potato chips (two of Old Kentucky Chocolates’ specialties) for free, she said.
“We love the energy at Hamburg; it’s a great location,” she said. “We needed a location on that side of town and it fits well with our current footprint of stores. And I think it will be convenient for a lot of people.”
The new store will be a little difference in feel from the current stores on Southland Drive, in the Lansdowne Shoppes and in Lexington Center, she said.
“The style will be a little different, and will have little bit of a more industrial feel,” she said.
Eventually, she hopes to do move some chocolate-making from Southland to the Hamburg store.
“It would be nice for people to see a little bit of the chocolate-making process,” she said. But that will have to wait until after Christmas and Valentine’s Day, the store’s busiest times of year, she said.
